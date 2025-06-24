Japan begins pre-entry TB checks for some foreigners planning to stay over 3 months

Japan introduced mandatory pre-arrival tuberculosis screening on Monday for people planning to stay over three months, starting with those from the Philippines and Nepal, a government official said.
Vietnam is expected to be added to the list in September, with Indonesia, Myanmar and China to follow.
The number of foreign nationals diagnosed with the infectious disease while in Japan is on the rise, and they are comprised mostly of people from the six countries, according to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.
The screening requirement will initially apply to citizens who normally reside in the Philippines and Nepal, and plan to stay in Japan over a mid to long term.
They will be obliged to provide evidence that they are not infected with tuberculosis before their arrival or will be denied entry.
While tuberculosis is curable and preventable, it killed an estimated 1.25 million people in 2023 and has likely regained its status as the world's deadliest infectious disease after being temporarily overtaken by COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization.
In Japan, the number of tuberculosis patients fell below 10 per 100,000 people for the first time in 2021, reaching 9.2 and placing the country in the WHO's low-incidence category. The rate declined further to 8.1 in 2023, according to the latest health ministry data.© KYODO
Mr Kipling
A smart move by Japan. The UK should follow suit as almost all of it's TB cases are imported. India and Pakistan being the most common.
Thunderbird2
You know, I'm starting to get the impression that Japan doesn't like people from outside lol
Will these measures apply to Japanese people who have worked or stayed in those countries coming home, or only nationals from those countries?
I dislike the use of foreigners as a pejorative term... very old fashioned
wallace
There are cases of drug-resistant TB. The screening will be only for people from the Philippines and Nepal. A health issue.
Tokyo Guy
TB is one thing, but if there's another major pandemic, Japan should be more wary of Americans, as the current administration is going out of its way to set medical science, and by extension public health, back by decades.
I bet the Philippines and Nepal are far less stupid about this stuff than we are.
Yrral
Their is no TB screening in America,you can contract Measles,Mumps, Whooping Cough Monkey Pox,Covid,and other respiratory disease,pick you own poison
Meiyouwenti
I’ve been eating once a week at a Nepalese curry shop for five years now.. I read somewhere that most TB infections are latent and asymptomatic. I hope I’m OK.
Garlic eater
Nevertheless, mandatory chest X-rays every year during the annual health check 健康診断.
Let's hope they stop this nonsense.
virusrex
So, what are they going to test for?
If they test for infection at any point before (like the tuberculin reaction) they are going to get over 80% of people positive, even those without an active disease.
And if they test for active disease they are going to miss everybody that have latent tuberculosis waiting for a reactivation on situations of stress, worsening of a chronic condition, other infections, etc.
Yrral
TB is common in Japan,you can be asymptomatic and still spread it
Sid
@MrKipling
In fact you do need a TB test to come and live in the UK, depending on the country you come from, or if you have lived in an area where TB is prevalent.
Bret T
Tokyo Guy how about the previous administration that let in so many unvaccinated, unscreened vectors? The current measles outbreak ring a bell?
Yrral, wrong. In the US children have a list of vaccinations required before entry into school, including Measles, Mumps, and Rubella. I worked in a local government health department for 10 yrs. We had two full-time TB investigators and a TB nurse. When a TB case came into any local hospital, the investigators tracked down all potential contacts and they were required by law to be tested. Anyone infected was required by law to come in and take medications until they were cleared.
masugomi
Japan would do well to scan for a lot of other things too!
Abe234
Thunderbird2Today 05:08 pm JST
you will find that companies give their staff annual check ups. They says it for lung cancer but if you don’t smoke that’s rubbish. Well it’s part of the reason but another reason is to find TB. We had to do it in the UK for my old job as we were at risk of catching it from patients. Especially subsaharan countries and India Pakistan and others. Nothing to do with foreigners. Just we don’t have it, and they have it. They don’t have good health care, so poor people get it can’t afford the meds, and spread it. If you’re illiterate or poorly educated you may not complete the treatment increasing the risk of drug resistance. You won’t remember infectious disease wards but that’s what they were used for until HIV was discovered and patients were put in there because the staff were highly trained in infectious diseases.
quercetum
While most countries roll out the red carpet, Japan rolls out the radiology unit. It’s as if the immigration officer is less concerned with your visa and more with your alveoli. “Passport, please. And if you could just cough into this Petri dish…”
TB screening isn’t paranoia—it’s just foreplay for the bureaucracy to come and a checklist that would make a NASA launch seem underprepared.
Mr Kipling
That is if you are applying for a visa not the thousands who turn up every month claiming to be refugees, are granted temporary asylum and go missing.
Yrral
Vaccines are not mandatory under MAGA,the had whooping cough death this year in infants