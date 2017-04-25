Japan begins seawall work for controversial new U.S. base in Okinawa

Workers begin constructing seawalls at Nago for a replacement facility for the U.S. Futenma air base in Okinawa Prefecture, on Tuesday.

The Japanese government on Tuesday began constructing seawalls for a replacement facility for the U.S. Air Station Futenma in Okinawa Prefecture, taking a further step in pushing ahead with the controversial relocation plan.

Despite persistent local opposition to the relocation of the base from a residential area in Ginowan to a coastal area in Nago, the state is going ahead with dumping building materials into the sea and plans to launch full-fledged landfill work inside the seawalls possibly in the first half of next year. The prefecture wants the base moved out of Okinawa altogether.

"I'm convinced that the start of the construction marks a steady first step toward realizing the complete return of the Futenma airfield," Defense Minister Tomomi Inada said in a statement, referring to a U.S.-Japan agreement on the return of the land occupied by the base to Japan.

Okinawa Gov Takeshi Onaga is considering taking legal action, including filing a lawsuit, to block the construction work. He has claimed the central government needs to obtain his permission for the work, and the last such permit given to the state already expired at the end of March.

He has also threatened to retract the approval for the landfill work given by his predecessor. While the Supreme Court has already ruled his annulment of the approval was illegal, he can still seek retraction on the grounds that the situation has changed since the approval was given.

As bagged stones were laid onto the sandy shores of the relocation site in the Henoko area, some 100 protestors held demonstrations before the gates of the U.S. Marine Corps' Camp Schwab neighboring the site, while about 10 protestors in canoes approached the off-limit construction site from the sea.

"They should not make Okinawa shoulder the burden of hosting (U.S.) bases anymore," said Yumiko Gibo, a 64-year-old nonprofit organization worker from the village of Ogimi.

Katsuhiro Yoshida, a senior Okinawa prefectural official in charge of dealing with issues concerning U.S. bases in the prefecture, said the move "ignored the local will" and is "authoritarian," adding Okinawa people cannot accept it.

Japan and the United States agreed on the return of the land occupied by the U.S. airfield in 1996 and later on the airfield's transfer within the southern island prefecture as part of the realignment of the U.S. military presence in Japan.

The state has maintained that the construction of the relocation facility in the Henoko area is "the only solution" to address the problems of the current site in a densely populated residential zone while maintaining the deterrent capability of the Japan-U.S. alliance.

The construction of the replacement facility began in October 2015.

