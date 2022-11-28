Japan births at new low as population shrinks and ages

The number of babies born in Japan this year is below last year’s record low in what the the top government spokesman described as a “critical situation.”
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno promised comprehensive measures to encourage more marriages and births.
The total of 599,636 Japanese born in January-September was 4.9% below last year’s figure, suggesting the number of births in all of 2022 might fall below last year's record low of 811,000 babies, he said.
Japan is the world’s third biggest economy but living costs are high and wage increases have been slow. The conservative government has lagged on making society more inclusive for children, women and minorities.
So far, the government's efforts to encourage people to have more babies have had limited impact despite payments of subsidies for pregnancy, childbirth and child care.
“The pace is even slower than last year ... I understand that it is a critical situation,” Matsuno said.
Many younger Japanese have balked at marrying or having families, discouraged by bleak job prospects, onerous commutes and corporate cultures incompatible with having both parents work.
The number of births has been falling since 1973, when it peaked at about 2.1 million. It's projected to fall to 740,000 in 2040.
Japan's population of more than 125 million has been declining for 14 years and is projected to fall to 86.7 million by 2060. A shrinking and aging population has huge implications for the economy and for national security as the country fortifies its military to counter China's increasingly assertive territorial ambitions.
A government-commissioned panel submitted a report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week citing the low birth rate and falling population as factors that might erode Japan's national strength.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
13 Comments
Login to comment
dagon
Like the last one which was a big crony corporate welfare contract to dentsu for apps and matchmaking schemes that went nowhere?
Someone with a high school education used to be able to get a job to support a stay at home wife, children's education and a home.
Now none of that is true.
What changed?
Cricky
Was going to copy and paste the highlights, but the whole articulate is a highlight. Working conditions are crap, wages low tax is high.Government (LDP) are corrupt and don’t care. Why would you bring a child into this environment?
David Brent
Minimum wage in my prefecture is under ¥1000. Try living on that. Not surviving, actually living.
Hiro
Less resources needed for sharing then i guess. Nothing is good about population growth anyway. It only means more consumption of food, supplies and resources. Let nature take it course. What goes up must eventually comes down. Balance will eventually happen at a certain point. 125million is already a lot. We will still do fine with around half those number anyway. Government should instead start lowering the prices of land and prepare for a lower population number to manage. Imagine how much our future genration can do if there a tons of available land and resources to live on.
The government is doing it wrong. All those abandon towns and villages are actually full of potential if given to the right people to manage at a decent price. Things shouldn't be more expensive but instead should be cheaper. We shouldn't even be living in ridiculous expensive small apartments.
Yubaru
Slow? There have been ZERO wage increases that have kept up with cost of living and tax increases since the middle of the 1990's!
Yubaru
As of 2021 data, out of 47 prefectures in Japan, only 2 Tokyo (￥1,041) and Kanagawa (￥1,040) had average minimum wages above 1,000 per hour.
https://voyapon.com/minimum-wage-in-japan/
kurisupisu
Promises made by Japanese politicians are not worth a toss…
Moonraker
You may be right, TokyoLiving, but sadly the evidence doesn't seem to be on your side. One way could be to program robots as Japanese, I suppose.
Bronco
Japan was better off when society had clearly defined roles for each member of the family.
Mr Kipling
Many "otaku" males prefer virtual "girlfriends" and anime porn to the real thing. Japan is lost.
Cricky
Life quality is what matters. Third biggest economy doesn’t matter if the population are living in squalor bad housing, terrible working conditions, the list is endless. Life quality should be the goal not being the third biggest economy. Priorities.
Michael Machida
As long as the people of Japan do not take a stand and rise up against your sloppy Government, nothing will ever change. Take a risk Japan. It's the only way to make the changes you want. How bad do you want change?
ジョージ
Japan was better off when society had clearly defined roles for each member of the family.
What are you trying to say in relation to the issues being talked about above?