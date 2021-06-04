Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Politicians have expressed concern that the population of the world's third-largest economy is shrinking faster than ever Photo: AFP/File
national

Japan births hit new record low in 2020

TOKYO

The number of babies born in Japan hit a new record low last year, official data showed, highlighting concern over the pandemic's impact on one of the world's lowest fertility rates.

In 2020, the graying country saw 840,832 births, according to data released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Politicians have expressed concern that the population of the world's third-largest economy is shrinking faster than ever, with couples hesitant to reproduce as the pandemic fuels financial instability and fears over hospital trips.

A declining number of births is a common trend among rich nations, and Japan has long been searching for ways to encourage a baby boom.

Japan's net decline in population, 531,816, was a record high while the birth rate -- the average number of children a woman has -- declined to 1.34, the data showed.

The number of marriages, 525,490, also hit a low not seen since the end of World War II, while the number of divorces was 193,251, down 15,245 from 2019.

As always, the world could stand to lose population numbers. Overpopulation is in fact at the root of many of today's ills the world over.

Good news.

A declining number of births is a common trend among rich nations... 

Which is why they're rich.

So does this mean more money and services for those with children? Or more tax to support the status quo?

