Japan boosts AI funding to match lonely hearts

Japan is seeking to boost its flagging birthrate by funding the use of artificial intelligence to help match lonely hearts, an official said Monday.
Although it might not conjure thoughts of romance, AI tech can match a wider and smarter range of potential suitors, the cabinet official told AFP.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government plans to allocate two billion yen in the next fiscal year to back local authorities that run schemes to help their residents find love, he said.
Around half of the nation's 47 prefectures offer matchmaking services and some of them have already introduced AI systems, according to the cabinet office.
The human-run matchmaking services often use standardised forms to list people's interests and hobbies, and AI systems can perform more advanced analysis of this data.
"We are especially planning to offer subsidies to local governments operating or starting up matchmaking projects that use AI," the official said. "We hope this support will help reverse the decline in the nation's birthrate."
Japan's fertility rate -- the number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime -- was 1.36 last year, one of the world's lowest and far below the rate needed to maintain a population.
Its rapidly aging population, also a result of long life expectancy, poses a major headache for Japanese policymakers trying to ensure a shrinking workforce can pay for the ballooning cost of welfare.© 2020 AFP
dagon
The Tinder algo is not good enough?
More corporate welfare for a probably Dentsu funded machine learning startup?
Anything not to address the economic pain wrought by decades of LDP neoliberal policies hurting Japanese families.
GrungeHamster
Matching people alone is not enough Suga...people are not comfortable with getting into relationships in general.
Productivity being king over everything else leaves men working long, unreasonable hours to the point that men have no time for committed relationships.
Women have to choose between a career and a family. Many women want both but they have to sacrifice their career in order to have a family. So many women opt out of relationships altogether.
Then there is the fact that seishain work is disappearing, resulting in people feeling less stable. Thus less inclined to getting into long term relationships.
Suga has his heart in the right place on this, but he is clearly missing key information as to why Japan has so few babies and couple getting hitched each year. Simply matching people is not enough.