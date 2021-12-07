Japan boosts medical system to admit 37,000 COVID patients

Japan's health minister said Tuesday the country has boosted its medical capacity so it can admit 37,000 patients at hospitals, up 30 percent from this summer, in preparation for a possible resurgence of the coronavirus.

Health minister Shigeyuki Goto told a press conference that the government has met its target for securing more hospital beds officially decided in November, after many people were forced to recuperate at home during this summer's fifth wave of infections.

But he said the government will review its policy when required as concerns mount over the Omicron variant. "We will be flexible in coming up with a way of offering medical care," Goto said.

Japan saw a surge in infections this summer when it hosted the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. Due to the strain on the medical system, there were cases where people died at home without being hospitalized.

The country has since seen a dramatic decline in cases, but concerns remain over a possible sixth wave of infections, especially after the highly contagious Omicron variant was detected in Japan.

While daily infections nationwide have remained at under 200 for about three weeks, Japan has already confirmed three cases of the highly mutated strain.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed in his policy speech on Monday to "prepare for the worst" in dealing with the Omicron variant, adding that the government will "maintain our stance of being cautious and prudent" in the battle against the virus.

About 77 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated against the virus. Kishida said his government will shorten from eight months its previous timeline for the interval between receiving a second vaccine shot and becoming eligible for a booster.

Japan started administering COVID-19 booster shots last Wednesday to individuals who received their second shot at least eight months ago.

Health care professionals across the country are first in line for third doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, with the elderly expected to follow in the near future to prevent the spread of infections and severe symptoms.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said Sunday the government is working with local governments to shorten the interval before the booster to at least six months "based on capacity," with the government eyeing approving Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine for use as a booster along with the Pfizer vaccine, which has already been greenlighted for booster use.

Kihara said that, if approved, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, like the Pfizer vaccine, could also be used as a booster for those who did not receive it for their first two shots.

