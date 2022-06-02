Japan-born American files suit against Japan's dual nationality ban

A Japanese-born American said Thursday she has filed a lawsuit with a Japanese court claiming that the country's nationality law, which bans its citizens from also holding a foreign nationality, violates the Constitution.
Yuri Kondo, 75, who currently lives in Fukuoka in southwestern Japan and filed the lawsuit at the Fukuoka District Court, said at a press conference with her legal team that acquiring U.S. citizenship should not have automatically stripped her of her Japanese one.
Kondo, who was born in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, moved to the United States in 1971 to attend graduate school and began practicing law in Arizona in 1997.
After becoming a U.S. citizen in 2004, she attempted to renew her Japanese passport in 2017 but her application was rejected. She is currently in Japan on her U.S. passport.
Kondo claims that Article 11 of the nationality law, which stipulates that Japanese citizens automatically lose their nationality upon gaining a foreign nationality, violates the right to pursue happiness and equality as guaranteed by the Constitution.
"Nationality is an important human right, and it is illegal to automatically take it away from someone without their consent," she said.
The Tokyo District Court in January 2021 rejected a similar lawsuit filed by eight men and women residing in Europe, ruling that Japan's nationality law is constitutional. The plaintiffs have appealed.© KYODO
kurisupisu
Japan doesn’t like people having their cake and eating it.
Happiness and equality aren’t really concepts that are considered by any ‘government’ let alone the Japanese one.
Kondo doesn’t have a chance.
Chibakun
Go for it, hope she can win her case.
Luddite
Good luck to her. I hope she wins, don’t think she will, though.
Elvis is here
Go for it! She gets an ESoA (Elvis Seal of Approval)
Asiaman7
I wish her the best, but the constitution and nationality law seem to be rather clear. Might be best to address this issue through legislation.
Constitution of Japan, Article 10. The conditions necessary for being a Japanese national shall be determined by law.
Nationality Law, Article 11. A Japanese national shall lose Japanese nationality when he or she acquires a foreign nationality by his or her own choice.
JeffLee
Well, that's a stretch. There are tons of things integral to Japanese culture and society that "violate the right to pursue happiness and equality" -- all of them perfectly legal.
Alan Harrison
Good luck. Japans ministry of so called justice has completely abused the constitution Japan was given.
Laguna
Aslaman7, thank you for pointing out a distinction I wasn't aware of. My children were born in Japan and acquired dual citizenship at birth. While technically, they were obliged under Japanese law to choose one or the other at the age of 20, they've both followed the "don't ask, don't tell" principle and thus, now in their late twenties, retain both. Technically speaking, though, their nationalities are not of their own choice as their parents made that choice for them at the time of their birth.
I'd like to see that loophole challenged in court someday (but not by my kids - I'd rather they continue to keep their heads low).
rainyday
I’d like to see this law changed. Its worse for people who are born with dual nationality. My kids are dual citizens (Japan from mom, Canada from me) and this stupid rule will force them to choose to reject half of their own identity when they are 22. And for what? This rule serves no useful purpose that I can see. Its just an arbitrary way of screwing with people. And it hurts Japan too. Its by no means guaranteed that my kids will choose to keep their Japanese nationality and if the law forces them to give it up then that is two less young people for Japan, something the country can ill afford to be losing.
dagon
violates the right to pursue happiness and equality as guaranteed by the Constitution.
These do not sounds like very Japanese principles. I suspect someone else wrote this.
JeffLee
She argues on the grounds of "equality." How can be equal, when most people are limited to one nationality and others are allowed to have multiple nationalities? I imagine the Japanese mindset doesn't view that situation as "equal" at all.
@Asiaman
"Choice" refers to the acquiring of another nationality, I believe. For example, the Japanese stuck in Manchuria after the Pacific War or the N. Korean abductees can argue their never had a choice.
antifun
The courts in Japan are there to give fake legitimacy to the government. Don't expect this to go anywhere.
Paul
Japan is not the only country that does not allow dual nationality...