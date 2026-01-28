Northern and western Japan brace for more heavy snowstorms

By Mariko Katsumura

Northern and western parts of Japan ‌face more heavy snowstorms later this week, the weather agency said on Thursday, as lawmakers ⁠campaign in the first winter ‍election in 36 years, with ‍the risk ‍of lower voter turnout due ⁠to the freezing weather.

Heavy snowfalls of up to 70 ​centimeters in the Hokuriku region of northwestern Japan and 60 centimeters in south-central Kinki, particularly along the Sea of Japan, is ⁠forecast through Friday, the Meteorological Agency said.

The agency urged caution due to potential traffic disruptions and the risk of avalanches.

Heavy snowfall last week brought Hokkaido to a standstill, leaving thousands stranded at its main airport overnight after several dozen flights were grounded.

Japan is set to host the lower house election ​on February 8, and heavy snowfalls blanketing northern Japan could depress ⁠voter turnout and disrupt campaigning, particularly in rural areas, adding another layer of uncertainty to the ‍snap election.

