Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This satellite image released by NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) shows tropical storm Haishen, lower center, sweeping northward. Photo: NASA via AP
national

Japan braces for powerful typhoon

0 Comments
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

Japan is bracing for a powerful typhoon approaching its southern regions this weekend on the heels of an earlier storm that injured dozens of people in the country and on the Korean Peninsula.

Typhoon Haishen could bring nearly unprecedentedly severe rain, rough waves and high tides to Okinawa and Kyushu by early Sunday, Japan Meteorological Agency officials said.

Agency weather forecaster Yoshihisa Nakamoto, in a televised news conference, urged people in the typhoon's path to take precautions and secure extra stocks of water, food and other necessities.

The typhoon was moving north in the Pacific Ocean at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour. By Sunday it is projected to have winds of up to 198 kph.

Officials said Haishen is comparable to a September 1959 typhoon that killed more than 5,000 people in central Japan.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the government is setting up a crisis response team and urged people to take precautions “to protect your own lives.”

He said water was being released from nine dams in Nagasaki, Kagoshima and other southwestern prefectures to lower the risk of flooding. More than 22,000 military troops, coast guard personnel, police and firefighters have been placed on standby.

Hundreds of residents of a cluster of southern islands were airlifted by military helicopters to Kagoshima city on the nearby main island as a precaution.

Typhoon Maysak hit the region earlier this week, injuring dozens of people, cutting power to thousands of homes and causing other damage. A search continued Friday for a livestock cargo ship carrying 43 crew members and 5,800 cows from New Zealand that capsized during the typhoon. Rescuers have found only two survivors.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Stay safe everyone.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

10 Essential Camping Items Your Toddler Will Be Grateful For

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Munakata Taisha and the Forbidden Island of Okinoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Books to Better Understand Japanese Work Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Best American-Style BBQ Restaurants in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Okinawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Hetsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

12 Deals To Grab Before The Year’s End

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Nakatsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Unhealthy Relationship”

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Exploring A Creative Outlet With Kaila Ocampo

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 35, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Tachiarai Peace Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel