Diplomats from 22 countries attend a briefing on the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant at the foreign ministry in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Mari Yamaguchi
national

Japan briefs diplomats on Fukushima plant's radioactive water

TOKYO

Japan has reassured foreign diplomats about the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant's safety amid concerns about massive amounts of treated but radioactive water stored in tanks.

The Fukushima plant, which suffered triple meltdowns in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, stores more than 1 million tons of treated but radioactive water in nearly 1,000 tanks.

The plant's operator said last month it will run out of storage space in 2022, prompting South Korea to raise safety questions amid tensions with Japan over trade and history.

Diplomats from 22 countries, including South Korea, attended a briefing at the foreign ministry on Wednesday where Japanese officials stressed the importance of combating rumors.

Experts say the tanks pose flooding and radiation risks and hamper decontamination efforts. They recommend the water's controlled release into the sea, but local residents oppose this.

