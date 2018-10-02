Japan, Britain hold joint military exercise in central Japan

Members of the British Army, right, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) troops disembark from a JGSDF CH-47J Chinook helicopter during their first joint exercise at the JGSDF Camp Fuji in Oyama, on Tuesday.

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force on Tuesday showed to the media its first joint military exercise with the British Army in central Japan in line with what the two countries agreed last year to strengthen bilateral security ties.

The drill began at a GSDF training school in Shizuoka Prefecture on Sunday. The troops were scheduled to hold more exercises through Oct 12 at training areas in neighboring Yamanashi Prefecture and Miyagi Prefecture in northeastern Japan.

The British Army's Lt Gen Patrick Sanders said the exercise symbolizes the deepening relations between Britain and Japan, and the British force hopes to remain committed to such drills in the future.

During Tuesday's exercise, the two forces checked how they will survey the locations of a potential enemy using the GSDF's CH-47 transport helicopter. Under the scenario that they will move closer to the front line, some 20 members boarded the chopper.

Inside the GSDF school building, they also used simulators for bombarding tanks based on information about the enemy.

Last month, the GSDF announced it will hold the joint exercise without live firing to be joined by some 60 Japanese troops and some 50 British members.

