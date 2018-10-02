Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Members of the British Army, right, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) troops disembark from a JGSDF CH-47J Chinook helicopter during their first joint exercise at the JGSDF Camp Fuji in Oyama, on Tuesday. Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan, Britain hold joint military exercise in central Japan

KOFU

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force on Tuesday showed to the media its first joint military exercise with the British Army in central Japan in line with what the two countries agreed last year to strengthen bilateral security ties.

The drill began at a GSDF training school in Shizuoka Prefecture on Sunday. The troops were scheduled to hold more exercises through Oct 12 at training areas in neighboring Yamanashi Prefecture and Miyagi Prefecture in northeastern Japan.

The British Army's Lt Gen Patrick Sanders said the exercise symbolizes the deepening relations between Britain and Japan, and the British force hopes to remain committed to such drills in the future.

During Tuesday's exercise, the two forces checked how they will survey the locations of a potential enemy using the GSDF's CH-47 transport helicopter. Under the scenario that they will move closer to the front line, some 20 members boarded the chopper.

Inside the GSDF school building, they also used simulators for bombarding tanks based on information about the enemy.

Last month, the GSDF announced it will hold the joint exercise without live firing to be joined by some 60 Japanese troops and some 50 British members.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

For those that don’t understand, UK is leaving the EU. UK needs to sell weapons.

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

I feel safer already.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

For those that don’t understand, UK is leaving the EU. UK needs to sell weapons.

More like UK need more allies after leaving EU and cooperation with Japan have bring both side potential future investment. These last years China is heavily influencing both the middle east and whole Africa with their investment. We do need involvement with other nations in the West and seek more allies or risk getting left behind. Can't keep relying forever on US. Especially not if there are more better deals out there.

Plus i see nothing wrong with training more elite troops instead having troops that have never seen real action before. Quality over quantity. Is not like we are going to war or loss any soldiers. We are just upgrading our troops. Take China for example.They are now sending troops to Syria to train them for how to properly fight in a war. If we ever need the JSDF to defend our nation,we can't say our troops weren't combat ready or couldn't handle the pressure.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

GoodlucktoyouToday  09:56 am JST

For those that don’t understand, UK is leaving the EU. UK needs to sell weapons. Japan has a stupid leader who wants to have war.

For those who don't understand, Japan has a leader who does not want to change the first paragraph of Article 9 which makes waging war unconstitutional. In contrast, China has and continues to hold the position that they may use military force against Taiwan should the island seek independence.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

This is clearly aimed at China, no doubt!

Two former colonizers , the UK and Japan joining forces to prepare for another 'Opium War' and 'Nanjing Massacre ' respectively!

If President Xi doesn't get this clear message which is in tandem with the American ships sailin within a mile off those new islands then the encirclement will happen sooner than later.

Tokyo and London should repeat such exercises in fellow democracy and ally ROC-TW which incidentally is the one and only genuinely most Nippon-friendly nation on the universe.

Yet decent Japanese wonder why PM Abe still adamantly refuses to re-establish diplomatic relations with the very friendly neighbor in favor of a very unfriendly one!

Is Abe encouraging Nippon to abandon the much fabled Bushido Spirit heritage in favor of Hollywood morals and ethics?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

