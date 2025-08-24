 Japan Today
JR Omiya Station
JR Omiya Station in Saitama Prefecture is crowded after a Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train made an emergency stop on Sunday. Image: Kyodo
national

Bullet train makes emergency stop; services halted for 3 hours

TOKYO

A Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train made an emergency stop near Tokyo on Sunday after its safety brakes were automatically activated, halting services for nearly three hours, JR East said.

A bullet train traveling between Omiya and Oyama stations with 560 passengers on board stopped at around 2:10 p.m. in Kuki, Saitama Prefecture. There were no reports of injuries.

Services in both directions between Tokyo and Morioka in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, fully resumed around 5 p.m.

JR East is investigating the cause of the incident, suspecting the emergency brakes were triggered by a malfunction onboard.

The Tohoku Shinkansen Line has been plagued by issues recently, including the decoupling of two carriages last September on a train traveling between Furukawa and Sendai stations.

In March, there was another decoupling between Ueno and Omiya stations.

In June, a series of failures occurred with power supply devices in the latest series of the Tohoku and Yamagata Shinkansen lines, resulting in a significant reduction in the number of trains on the Yamagata Shinkansen for around a month and a half.

On Friday, an oil leak was discovered on a bullet train used for construction, disrupting services on part of the Tohoku line for around an hour.

