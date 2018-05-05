Newsletter Signup Register / Login
"Equality for men and women is a trend of the times," said Katsushi Seki, an official with the Yamakoshi bullfight organization. Photo: AFP
national

Japanese bullfighting lifts 'men-only' rule

7 Comments
By Toru Yamanaka
TOKYO

Japanese bullfighting organizers said Saturday they had lifted a long-standing ban on women entering the sport's "sacred" ring, in a bid to modernize the traditional activity for the #Metoo generation.

Japanese sumo wrestling has recently come under fire for its strict men-only rules. In togyu bullfighting, women were similarly barred from the ring, which is ritually purified before matches with salt and Japanese sake.

But on Friday, organizers lifted the prohibition and allowed female bull owner Yuki Araki to lead her animal into the ring in Yamakoshi, north of Tokyo, after a fight on the opening day of this season.

"Equality for men and women is a trend of the times," said Katsushi Seki, an official with the Yamakoshi bullfight organisation.

"By opening the ring to women, we hope this traditional bullfighting will continue far into the future," Seki told AFP.

Unlike Spanish style bullfighting which ends with a matador slaying the animal, togyu is a bloodless match between two bulls locking horns, with great pains taken to ensure the animals do not gore each other.

"I'm glad that local people openly welcomed us," bull owner Yuki Araki, 44, told Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

One of Japan's other traditional sports, sumo, has found itself in hot water after women, including at least one nurse, were shooed out of a sumo ring as they tried to help a man during a medical emergency.

Just days after that incident triggered scathing national and international headlines, a female mayor in the western city of Takarazuka was barred from delivering a speech inside a sumo ring.

Sumo bosses then came in for further criticism after trying to prevent girls from participating in a children's sumo event in Shizuoka Prefecture, citing unspecified "safety concerns".

In an attempt to stop the latest public relations disaster to hit the sport, officials met last week, but failed to reach a decision on reversing their men-only rule.

The rings where sumo is practised, known as sumo dohyo, are seen as sacred places.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

7 Comments
Login to comment

How noble of them letting women be allowed to kill bulls. The whole idea of this "sport" is so barbaric in and of itself.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

the ring, which is ritually purified before matches with salt and Japanese sake.

...and then the bulls poop on it.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

The Sumo Association should respond by letting bulls into the ring.

Altogether a cruel and unnecessary sport

1 ( +2 / -1 )

So women are not allowed to enter the sumo ring but they can enter the bull ring!?:-/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How noble of them letting women be allowed to kill bulls. 

Read the damn article before making yourself look like an idiot! (That goes for the folks thumbing you up too!)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

who watches this garbage anyway?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Read the damn article before making yourself look like an idiot!

Why read and try to understand when you can just launch into a tirade? To be fair, we've all done it.

 togyu is a bloodless match between two bulls locking horns, with great pains taken to ensure the animals do not gore each other.

Im struggling to understand the point of it if goring is off limits. I mean, isn't the sort of thing you are trying to encourage.

I clearly need to go watch it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Lifestyle

Been There, Learnt That: Are ‘Sumo Girls’ Equal But Different?

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

7 Recipes For A Full Japan-Inspired Dinner At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Shrines

Kasuga Taisha

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Nature

Mount Osore

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

9 Vacations to Help Rebuild Japan’s Disaster Hit Regions

GaijinPot Blog

3 Unforgettable Ryokan and Onsen Experiences from Japan Expert Rob Goss

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 3-6

Savvy Tokyo