Japan business lobby chief supports separate surnames for spouses

TOKYO

The chairman of Japan's biggest business lobby Keidanren for first time has expressed his explicit support for the introduction of a system to allow married couples to use separate surnames.

"I personally think it should be done. I want it to be implemented as a top priority to support women's working styles," Masakazu Tokura, head of the Japan Business Federation, said at a press conference.

Tokura expressed bewilderment at why the issue "has been left hanging for so long" after a Justice Ministry panel in 1996 recommended the Civil Code be revised to allow separate surnames.

The proposal was not submitted to the Diet at the time due to opposition by conservative lawmakers who argued that such a change would undermine family cohesion and traditional family values.

Keidanren plans to draw up recommendations by October on a system for allowing different surnames for spouses and submit them to the government, Tokura said.

Japan's Civil Code requires that married couples share the same surname, with the overwhelming majority traditionally choosing the husband's name.

Tokura expressed bewilderment at why the issue "has been left hanging for so long" 

Bewilderment indeed!

According to Mainichi: “There is reportedly no country other than Japan that legally requires married couples to hold the same surname. The U.N.'s Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women has repeatedly called for this to be corrected. Polls by the Mainichi Shimbun and others in March 2021 found 51% in favor, far exceeding the 23% opposed.”

0 ( +0 / -0 )

