Aerial view of central Tokyo
File photo taken from a Kyodo News helicopter on Dec. 13, 2025, shows Tokyo Tower and high-rise buildings in central Tokyo. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo Image: Kyodo
national

Japan business lobby urges greater gov't role in foreigner-related issues

TOKYO

Japan's most influential business lobby has urged the government to show stronger leadership on issues concerning foreign residents and enact a "basic law" on policies related to non-Japanese as they become a growing part of the labor force and society.

The Japan Business Federation called for the establishment of a permanent headquarters led by the prime minister that will compile policies related to foreigners across agencies and ministries, saying a ministerial meeting launched by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in November was positive but insufficient.

The federation, also known as Keidanren, pointed out in a set of proposals released in mid-December that issues remain under the current framework regarding the effectiveness of medium- to long-term policymaking.

"A framework in which strong political leadership can be exerted is needed," the group said.

It highlighted the need for a new ministerial post dedicated to foreigner-related policies with the authority to recommend that other agencies and ministries carry out investigations or formulate new rules.

The federation stressed that Japan is at a "turning point," with steps to promote the smooth integration of foreign workers and their families into society essential, particularly with regard to education and social services.

With Japan's population shrinking, the number of foreign residents will likely continue to rise beyond 2030, the group said.

It also noted "public anxiety and a sense of unfairness" in Japan, prompted by media reports that some foreigners were engaging in illegal activities and not complying with rules.

The House of Councillors election in July saw increased support for a populist party that campaigned on a "Japanese First" platform.

Takaichi, known for her conservative views, set up the ministerial meeting to demonstrate a stricter approach to foreigner-related issues, saying the government is seeking to "build a safe, secure, orderly, and inclusive society for the (Japanese) people and foreigners living in our country."

As in a previous set of proposals released in 2022, the federation called for a shift in mindset from "passive acceptance of foreigners" to "strategic acquisition of foreign talent."

It suggested placing more focus on the quality as well as quantity of foreigners accepted, including clearly defining what kind of human resources the country is hoping to attract from overseas.

"It is undeniable that until now, foreigner-related policies have been passive, dealing with problems only after they have occurred," it said. "From now on, it is necessary to actively promote policies under a basic vision so as not to cause social fragmentation."

