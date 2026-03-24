Cabinet approves tighter drone rules, expanding no-fly zones

Japan's cabinet on Tuesday approved tightening regulations on the use of drones, expanding no-fly zones for unmanned aircraft from about 300 meters around designated key facilities to about 1,000 meters, as part of counterterrorism measures.

The revisions to the Drone Act, to be submitted to the ongoing parliamentary session, aim to respond to the increased risks of terrorism posed by technological improvements in unmanned aircraft.

While the specific areas to be covered have yet to be revealed, many facilities in Tokyo's Chiyoda and Minato wards are expected to be included, such as the Imperial Palace, the prime minister's office and the U.S. Embassy.

Under the new rules, certain facilities will be designated for limited periods when they are used for ceremonies and other events attended by the prime minister, the emperor or foreign leaders.

According to a report released by the National Police Agency in December, some drones are now capable of flying at speeds of up to 150 kilometers per hour, up from around 50 kph in 2016 when the law was enacted.

The distance over which drones can transmit video footage has also grown to a maximum of 10 km as compared with 200 meters to 300 meters before. Load capacity also increased from between 80 grams and 5 kilograms to up to 30 kg.

Flying a drone within a "yellow zone," or no-fly zone, will be subject to immediate punishment of up to six months of imprisonment or a fine of up to 500,000 yen.

Currently, authorities can take immediate action only when a drone is flying directly above a designated key facility, known as a "red zone."

© KYODO