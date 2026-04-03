Cabinet OKs demand-based rice output policy, boosts shortage measures

The Japanese cabinet on Friday approved a shift in its rice policy, moving toward a demand-aligned output strategy and introducing new measures to prevent shortages, as prices for the staple have spiked in recent years.
The government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to submit a bill to the Diet to revise the law on stabilizing the supply, demand, and prices of staple foods, which marks a reversal from the initiatives of her predecessor, Shigeru Ishiba, to expand production and exports to lower prices.
The changes aim to stabilize prices by preventing the overproduction of rice and encouraging firms to produce it according to market conditions.
Due to recent shortages partly attributed to the government's failure to grasp the state of rice distribution and the supply-demand outlook, the revisions will require food-related businesses to periodically report their rice stock levels.
To supplement the government's rice reserves, which can be released rapidly in the event of a shortage, private companies that are large enough will be required to hold rice reserves.
In a development dubbed the "Reiwa rice crisis," referring to the current Japanese imperial era, prices of the Japanese staple have risen sharply in recent years. According to government data, average retail prices for a 5-kilogram bag of rice have been trending downward, staying below 4,000 yen in recent weeks.
In the event of a supply shortage, the government will issue warnings or publicly name and shame businesses that fail to comply with its release orders.
The government has cited high temperatures affecting supply and greater demand from inbound tourists as factors contributing to surging rice prices.© KYODO
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iron man
why was it not demand-based before. Sounds to be the perfect model. Now over to the private companies! and the tills doing ding ding ding ding ding (the shareholders want more profit because the cost of living has risen)? At least Gov has a plan!
Bulb_a_day_garlic
If rice is too expensive I imagine the rational decision would be to buy something else. Lentils for example outcompete white rice on virtually every nutrient category, and you can even cook them in a rice cooker. If you are brave enough to swap white rice for lentils you might even get a better 健康診断 result. Or cook potatoes if you want something starchy. No need to fear shortages or price hikes.
Sh1mon M4sada
Farmers anywhere, but especially powerful rice lobby farmers in Japan have always been about maximum price for their crop, hence protectionism. I am not anti rice tariffs because many rice export countries are heavily subsidising their farmers and relying on them can bring volatile pricing to consumers. I am pro self sufficiency when it's economically viable.
Japanese rice farmers have typically produce to quotas, now they'll 'hopefully' produce to demand, but that remains to be seen to be believed.
Gaijinjland
5kg was under 2,000 yen until 2 years ago without any major fluctuations… then after the government stupidly said there was an increased possibility of a major quake, the prices skyrocketed overnight and never returned to normal. I don’t buy it.
As a household we switched to Calrose rice. At least it’s under 3,000. I refuse to buy Japanese rice out of principle and probably will not go back.
grc
“The changes aim to stabilize prices by preventing the overproduction of rice.” So prices are hardly likely to come down. And the Japanese consumer is mad enough to vote for the LDP
MiuraAnjin
Japanese state managed economy on parade. The government still pays farmers to NOT grow rice (減反) thus keeping prices artificially high, which is great for the farmers, Nokyo, and rural politicians, but dreadful for the rest of us. Socialism gone bonkers.
Of course this differs from the Chinese state run economy which simply guarantees a minimum price to farmers, thus keeping them happy, and incentivising them to grow more not less, as in Japan.
Yes, this leads to a glut of rice (some call it a rice mountain) but that's exactly what the CCP wants. The Great Chinese Famine is still in living memory after all.
wallace
We were fortunate enough to be gifted 45 kg of new rice.
wallace
A 30 kg bag from the farmer is ¥18,000, up from the previous ¥11,000, but still ¥600 per kg.
kurisupisu
When governments over exert control then market forces are skewed.
The reason for the chaos is the Japanese government.
HopeSpringsEternal
Japan's rice production, due to aging out farmers, falling faster than population, hence the market 'structure' risk is only increasing moving forward, as almost no young JN want to be a farmer, rice or anything else
wallace
We have a new 14-year-old student who plans to be a rice farmer after he finishes school. He's not the only one where we live.
proxy
Government meddling in the free market created the problem and is not the solution. Let farmers farm.
Agent_Neo
The fundamental problem lies in the Liberal Democratic Party's rice production reduction policy.
The popularity of Japanese rice is increasing every year, and it sells well overseas, so instead of reducing production and providing subsidies, tax money should be invested in increasing the number of rice farmers.
The government's role is to set a minimum price for rice and prevent it from becoming excessively high. If left to the market, Japanese rice will be driven out by cheaper American California rice.
The government should make adjustments that stabilize the income of rice farmers while reducing the burden on the public.
sakurasuki
Japan finally realize free market is for the interest of people.
The rice of price world wide is going down, why in Japan is going doubled?
https://www.statista.com/statistics/255966/monthly-price-index-for-rice