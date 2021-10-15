Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan calls for developing world natural gas projects to be funded

1 Comment
WASHINGTON

Japan on Friday called on international financial institutions to continue supporting natural gas projects in developing countries if they are deemed in each case to be the most effective means to reduce greenhouse emissions.

The proposal was made during a virtual meeting of the Development Committee, a joint panel of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, according to the Japanese government.

Emphasizing the importance of making "collective efforts" to reduce emissions in developing countries toward the Paris agreement's goal of limiting global warming to below 1.5 C, the Japanese government said the "most efficient measure" should be implemented by taking into account each country's circumstances.

The Japanese government argued that if multilateral development banks are required to refrain from supporting projects just because they are related to natural gas, it would be a worse outcome for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, adding, "It is not sensible."

Japan outlined criteria for providing aid in such cases, such as when there is no alternative option that can achieve lower cumulative emissions over the life of each project, and when it cannot be financed solely by a developing country itself or private funds.

Japan has made its position clear amid questions raised in the United States and elsewhere over whether international development institutions should continue backing projects involving natural gas. When burned, the fossil fuel emits carbon dioxide, but in a quantity that is lower than equivalent coal or oil.

The Japanese government, meanwhile, expressed support for the World Bank's policy of not supporting new coal projects.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Why?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Sweet Potato Treats in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

The 5 Cheapest Places to Get Used Musical Instruments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #153: A Timer-Lock Smartphone Case

GaijinPot Blog

Cool Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for Experienced Techies, Teachers and Sales Pros

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

13 Halloween-Inspired Takeaway Treats In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Families

The Ins & Outs of Japanese Elementary School Holidays

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

How the Pandemic Has Changed Classroom Learning for the Visually Impaired

Savvy Tokyo

The Real Costs of Buying and Selling a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog