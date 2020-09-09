Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Japan Coast Guard had been racing to find the missing crew members as powerful Typhoon Haishen barrelled towards the area Photo: Japan Coast Guard/AFP
national

Japan calls off active search for missing cattle ship crew

0 Comments
TOKYO

The active search for dozens of sailors from a cargo ship that sank in a typhoon last week was called off Wednesday, Japanese authorities said, with two crewmen the only known survivors.

The Gulf Livestock 1, which was carrying 6,000 cows, issued a distress call last week as Typhoon Maysak passed through the area, launching a desperate search for the 43 crew on board.

The Japan Coast Guard had been racing to find the missing crew members as powerful Typhoon Haishen barrelled towards the area.

"We decided to shift our exclusive search for the missing people of the ship to a regular patrol search as of today's sunset time," the coast guard said in a statement.

"We didn't find any clues for them after today's search with a patrol ship and a plane," they said.

The two survivors were found last week, while the body of a crew member was recovered at sea on Friday.

The first survivor from the ship, a 45-year-old Filipino chief officer, told rescuers he had put on a life jacket and jumped into the sea after a warning announcement on board.

He said one of the boat's engines had stalled and the vessel was overturned by a powerful wave before eventually sinking.

The second survivor, a 30-year-old Filipino, was spotted in a life raft several kilometers from Kodakarajima, a remote island in southwestern Japan.

The man, identified as a deckhand, was reached by a patrol boat and was alone in the raft. He was able to walk unassisted, the coastguard said.

Precisely when and where the vessel sank remains unclear.

The ship is believed to have been caught up in Typhoon Maysak before Haishen swept towards Japan on Saturday, bringing with it winds of up to 290 kilometers per hour (180 miles per hour).

It moved to South Korea on Monday after slamming southern Japan with record winds and heavy rains.

There has been little sign of other survivors, with the coastguard spotting an empty rubber dinghy and a life jacket during their search.

Dead cows from the boat have also been seen in the waves.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Reading Emergency Alerts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #96: Awesome Japanese Watermelon Art

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Japanese Pantry: What Is Okara?

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Munakata Taisha and the Forbidden Island of Okinoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Hetsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Afro-Textured Hair In Japan: Decolonizing The Afro

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Exploring A Creative Outlet With Kaila Ocampo

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Kamayahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Nakatsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Out & About

On Cloud Nine: Living the High Life with Cé La Vi Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo