Japan cannot accept Russia's scrapping of education centers: gov't

TOKYO

Japan cannot accept Russia's "unilateral" move to terminate agreements on Tokyo-funded education centers that offer Japanese language classes, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Monday, pledging to take appropriate action.

Hayashi said Moscow's announcement regarding the operation of "Japan Centers" runs counter to efforts to promote mutual understanding between the two countries' businesses and citizens, even as bilateral ties remain strained since Russia launched its full-fledged invasion of Ukraine almost three years ago.

Ending the implementation of the agreements unilaterally is "unacceptable," Hayashi, the top government spokesman, said at a regular press briefing, adding that Japan will confirm necessary details with Russia on the issue.

Russia's order, dated Jan. 15, terminated the enforcement of the 2000 and 2003 memorandums concerning the operation of centers symbolizing bilateral friendship. Japan established six such centers in Russia between 1994 and 2001, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Since Russia invaded its neighbor Ukraine in February 2022, Japan has imposed a series of economic sanctions in coordination with the other Group of Seven nations, namely the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany and Italy.

