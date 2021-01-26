Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kono says gov't will shoulder all costs associated with coronavirus vaccinations

TOKYO

Japan's central government will shoulder all costs associated with coronavirus vaccinations, vaccine program chief Taro Kono said on Tuesday, as the country prepares to begin vaccinations in late February.

Kono, speaking at a regular press conference, did not reveal any cost figures for the vaccinations.

Kono has said Pfizer's vaccine would be used for the first shots, starting with medical workers, with the next priority being to vaccinate the elderly, those with health conditions and elderly care facility workers.

