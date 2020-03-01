Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Cherry blossom events in Tokyo and Osaka, which attract millions of people wanting to seeing the white and pink flowers, will not go ahead as planned in April. Photo: AFP
Many cherry blossom festivals canceled as virus fears grow

By Kazuhiro NOGI
TOKYO

Major cherry blossom festivals in Japan have been cancelled due to the deadly new coronavirus, the latest in a growing list of events quashed as the epidemic spreads globally.

The traditional spring celebrations in Tokyo and Osaka, which attract millions of people wanting to seeing the white and pink flowers, will not go ahead as planned in April.

"We are sincerely sorry for those who were looking forward to the viewing... but please give us your understanding," the Japan Mint in Osaka said Friday.

Other cherry blossom events -- feverishly anticipated by locals and tourists -- are likely to follow suit, according to local media.

Organizers of Tokyo's Nakameguro Cherry Blossom Festival said people could still enjoy the blooming trees that grow along public roads.

Trees in Tokyo will soon be in full bloom, with friends, families and colleagues typically flocking to parks for sometimes raucous, alcohol-fueled celebrations.

The cancellations come as authorities step up efforts to tackle the outbreak in Japan, which has reported more than 230 infections and five deaths.

Wait too all these animal in Tokyo start gettting infected,stray animal are hard to control

What are they gonna do? Cut all the flowers off the trees? I have no doubt this ban will not deter the die-hard hanami viewers. There will still be mass viewings in many parts of Japan regardless of the risk.

