Japan child suicides hit record 529 in 2024 in revised data

The number of child suicides in Japan in 2024 was revised higher by two deaths in data released Friday, with the year's record 529 fatalities among elementary, junior high and senior high school students 16 more than recorded in 2023.

Child suicide numbers have remained elevated since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in Japan in 2020, when they rose by 100 to 499 from the previous year, and have surpassed 500 every year since 2022.

Senior high school students accounted for 351 of the 2024 deaths, including the two added in the revised data. The numbers for junior high and elementary school students stood at 163 and 15, respectively.

By gender, 290 were female, up 36 from the previous year, and 239 were male, down 20, according to the health ministry data, which is based on National Police Agency statistics.

Among the 272 suicides blamed on school-related issues, 65 were attributed to academic performance, and 60 were due to troubles with schoolmates other than bullying.

Overall, 20,320 people took their own lives in Japan in 2024, down 1,517 from a year earlier. Female suicides numbered 6,519, while male suicides were at 13,801.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

© KYODO