A forum on Japan-China relations is held in Tokyo on Thursday. Image: KYODO
national

Japan, China seek broader bilateral talks to improve public sentiment

TOKYO

Around 100 Japanese and Chinese pundits gathered in Tokyo on Thursday, calling on their governments to expand dialogue and promote people-to-people exchanges to improve public sentiment amid fragile bilateral relations.

At a forum on Sino-Japanese ties, scholars, alongside prominent political and business leaders from both countries, urged the establishment of a "framework of confidence-building" to prevent emergencies, including regular talks between their defense authorities.

"The mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests, agreed upon by the two governments, will be realized through understanding and trust between their nationals," a statement issued after the conclusion of the two-day discussions said.

The event was co-chaired by the Japanese nonprofit think tank Genron NPO and the China International Communications Group. On Monday, the two organizations released their annual joint survey, which revealed that approximately 90 percent of Japanese and Chinese people hold negative perceptions of each other.

The two Asian nations have been at odds over the Tokyo-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which are claimed by Beijing. Chinese vessels have repeatedly intruded into Japanese territorial waters surrounding the uninhabited islets.

Repairing the deteriorated sentiment is a "challenge to be prioritized," the statement said, adding Tokyo and Beijing "should make serious efforts" to expand interactions between Japanese and Chinese individuals.

Participants also explored a wide range of topics related to bilateral cooperation at the annual forum, held in person in Tokyo for the first time in six years.

Bilateral relations could be better if only China would act as a respectable member of the international community.

Frequently, we hear negative reports of China's relations with other countries over trade, technology, wrongful arrests and territorial intrusions.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

