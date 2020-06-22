Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Cities in Japan recognize 900 LGBT couples since 2015: survey

0 Comments
TOKYO

A total of 900 couples of sexual minorities have been recognized in Japan since 2015 when some local governments started issuing certificates for such partnerships, a Kyodo News survey shows.

The number of certified lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender couples has been rapidly increasing. In fiscal 2019 alone, which ended in March, it grew by 496, according to the poll covering two prefectural and 45 municipal governments that had introduced their certification systems by April 1.

The result suggests growing public awareness of LGBT couples in Japan, but the survey also showed that benefits offered to them under the systems are limited. In Japan, same-sex marriages are not legally recognized and such certificates are not legally valid.

The introduction of the systems started in Tokyo's Shibuya and Setagaya wards in November 2015.

The city of Osaka has issued certificates to 187 couples, the largest among the local governments surveyed. Setagaya came second with 117, followed by 88 in Sapporo.

In many cases, LGBT couples are offered benefits such as allowing them to apply for public housing. But they face difficulties even with the certificates, including being unable to receive important medical information if a partner becomes ill. Hospitals normally provide such information to family members.

In addition, as most local governments do not recognize their certificates, LGBT couples need to go through new procedures when they move between the cities.

To address the problem, some authorities have agreements to eliminate the need.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

3 Health Tips I Learned In Japan That Helped Me Lose 18 Kilos

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Iga City

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What to Watch on Netflix Japan in 2020: 10 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 24, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Survey Shows 55% of Readers Prefer Working From Home vs. at the Office

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

Racism Is A Global Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Voices from the Black Lives Matter Tokyo Protest

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Attempt to Ease Strict Entry Bans for Foreign Residents Too Little, Too Late

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Figuring out the Buttons on a Japanese Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Eating Like A Local: A B-Kyu Gurume

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #86: Wasabi Farmers Cringe At The Thought of Wasabi-Free Sushi

GaijinPot Blog