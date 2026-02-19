 Japan Today
The donor who gave the city of Osaka 21 kilogrmas of gold wishes to remain anonymous Image: AFP/File
national

Osaka gets ¥566 mil donation in gold to fix water system

1 Comment
TOKYO

Osaka has received an unusual donation -- 21 kilograms of gold -- to pay for the maintenance of its aging water system, the Japanese commercial hub announced Thursday.

The donation worth 566 million yen was made in November by a person who a month earlier had already given 500,000 yen in cash for the municipal waterworks, Osaka Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama told a press conference.

"It's an absolutely staggering amount," said Yokoyama, adding that he was lost for words to express his gratitude. "I was shocked."

The donor wished to remain anonymous, the mayor said.

Work to replace water pipes in Osaka, a city of 2.8 million residents, has hit a snag as the actual cost exceeded the planned budget, according to local media.

That is a wonderful deed.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

