City in Saitama Prefecture to require multilingual trash rules posted for foreigners

A city in Saitama Prefecture will require owners of new single-room apartment complexes to post basic garbage sorting and disposal rules in seven languages from April in a bid to help its increasingly multinational inhabitants avoid making mistakes that can cause conflict with their neighbors.
The city of Kawaguchi in Saitama Prefecture, which government data showed had the largest foreign population of any Japanese city as of June, currently requires rules to be made available in Japanese, English and Chinese but has decided to add Vietnamese, Tagalog, Turkish and Korean by revising an ordinance.
The city was home to 43,128 foreigners as of Jan 1, comprising roughly 7 percent of its total population, according to the city government. The number rose from 39,553 last year and 38,090 in 2022.
Japan's garbage and recycling sorting rules are considered by many to be complex and confusing, particularly to those who have a limited grasp of the language or are recent arrivals.
Unlike in some countries, refuse of different types is collected on specific days of the week and many areas require it to be washed, sorted and prepared to certain standards that are well understood by the local population.
The local government decided it needs to improve outreach to foreign residents after receiving complaints that garbage has gone unsorted or has been disposed of improperly in areas where many small apartments are clustered, according to officials.
The city is also asking owners of existing apartments to help spread awareness of the rules, they said.
Pseudonymouse
How very sophisticated of you japan.
Welcome to modern times.
Now if you could also stop burning your trash in incinerator towers in residential areas all over japan then perhaps the world would be convinced you know what to do with your refuse
JeffLee
Most rules are OK but a few are mind boggling. Why are my polypropylene and metal ski boots considered "burnable," for example? Burning those would create a toxic and hard lumpy mess. I assume that in the old days, shoes were made of leather or canvas, even wood in Japan's case. Maybe the authorities should first update and rationalize some of their crazy rules.
I also find the attitude of the garbage collectors "confusing." Every second Thursday , there is a pick up for "unburnable" trash. I put out a frying pan shortly before 8 a.m. when collection begins. They left it. One of the illustrations of examples of burnable trash is....a frying pan. How often do these kind of things happen and the Japanese blame foreigners for "not understanding"?
Elvis is here
That took a long time.
factchecker
No wonder people fly tip. Making a simple task 10 times more complicated is what this country does best.
Newgirlintown
The idea of the bumbling foreigner who doesn’t speak a word of Japanese and doesn’t follow the rules is a persistent one in Japan. During my time here however, I’ve witnessed Japanese people throwing litter from car windows and into rivers, getting into onsens without first having a shower, making excessive noise at the gym and fly tipping. Yes, this is anecdotal evidence, but the media doesn’t do much to dispel the idea that it’s always a foreigner.
PTownsend
Good because the rules can be confusing. My small neighborhood in Kansai, is 100% Japanese people, minus me, yet often someone has to clean up around the garbage bag disposal area because a person was perhaps too busy and/or too important to properly secure the garbage bag they threw onto the pile. There have long been signs written in Japanese along with pictures advising people. And some people ignore the rules on what to throw away on what day and just dump whatever they want to whenever they want to. It's not always just us foreigners who don't follow rules.
On a recycle aside, have any of the governments issued reports on what is ultimately done with the glass, cans and plastics we put out for recycle?
Garthgoyle
In 2024...
Meiyouwenti
No Portuguese? How unkind to Brazilians living in Saitama. They’ve included Turkish for a large number of unruly Kurdish “refugees” who chant in public “Death to Japan!”
GuruMick
In Osaka you are supposed to rinse the little soy sauce sachets after use....
Aint gonna happen.
Agree most of the trash on beaches etc. comes from native Japanese people....and the stuff they leave behind after a day at the beach !
Chairs, inflatables, plastic food containers ....I used to it clean up...but I gave up....zero assistance from the vacationers.
Surfing beaches attract a slightly more environmental crowd.....but it's still "out of sight is out of mind "
didou
This poster is itself confusing , too many languages on it, and no details on the garbage type by category