Japan clarifies 'dangerous driving' law with numeric standards

Japan on Thursday passed a revised law on dangerous driving resulting in death or injury that establishes numerical standards for excessive speed and alcohol content in the hope that clarifying the criteria will reduce the number of victims.

The revision comes amid public outcry over the vagueness of the driving law. It now defines high speed as traveling at least 50 kilometers per hour over the speed limit on ordinary roads and 60 kilometers over on highways. Drunk driving is defined as having a breath alcohol concentration of at least 0.5 milligrams per liter.

It will come into force 20 days from the date of promulgation.

Previously, the law defined high speeds as a velocity that makes it "difficult to control the vehicle's motion" and drunk driving as a condition that makes "normal driving difficult" for the person behind the wheel.

Prosecution required proof of malicious intent, leaving some drivers convicted of causing death or injury through negligence receiving lesser penalties of a maximum sentence of seven years in prison, compared to 20 years under dangerous driving.

The revision maintained the phrase "difficult to control" for circumstances such as accidents caused by vehicles driving too fast and unable to make sharp turns.

Intentional skidding, also known as "drifting," and wheelies, which involve lifting the front wheel of a motorcycle off the ground, were added to the criteria for what constitutes dangerous driving.

Regarding drunk driving, the revised law additionally includes a stipulation of blood alcohol content of at least 1.0 milligrams per milliliter, equivalent to about two to three bottles of beer.

The National Police Agency the same day said it would set up a panel to discuss the revision of practical driving tests for people aged 75 and older who have certain violations on their record. It will compile a report around August.

"We need to prevent accidents caused by elderly drivers," Yoshinobu Kusunoki from the agency said at a press conference. "We hope to implement measures while securing a means of transportation."

According to the agency, elderly drivers aged 75 and up who had violations and passed the tests were more than twice as likely to reoffend as those who were not required to do so.

© KYODO