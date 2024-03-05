Japan clarifies special criteria used in deportation decisions

Japan's immigration agency on Tuesday released more detailed guidelines that allow the justice minister to grant special residence permission to foreign nationals who are facing deportation, clarifying the factors the minister considers when making a decision.
The minister has the authority to allow individuals to remain in the country after reviewing positive and negative factors. Although published guidelines exist, the ministry has provided more specifics to improve transparency, but said its process is unchanged.
In the latest guidelines, the Immigration Services Agency newly details "positive elements" considered, such as the extent to which an individual has integrated into and contributes to their community or if they have had a child or children enrolled in the Japanese school system for an extended period.
"Negative elements" include an assessment based on how long they have overstayed their visa, their failure to meet the conditions of their release from detention, and whether they have repeatedly caused a public nuisance in their community.
Justice Minister Ryuji Koizumi said the ministry intends to "improve transparency by increasing the number of (available) example criteria."
The guidelines were reviewed after the decision was made to create an application-based system for requesting special residence permission under the revised Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Law, which the Diet passed in June, and its supplementary resolution called for consideration of the interests of children.
In 2022, special residence permission was granted to 1,525 people, according to the agency, with the minister deciding on their applications on a case-by-case basis.© KYODO
2 Comments
Login to comment
Moonraker
So, we are expected to believe that the minister, even if s/he took a miserly ten minutes on each application, spent 254 hours in the year doing this. And this only for successful applications. We don't know what percentage were unsuccessful but even an equivalent number would make over 500 hours at just ten minutes per application. I would guess that the minister just signs off on the decision of a bureaucrat and these "detailed guidelines" are more for their benefit.
Mark
easy, in the airport when a commies just about to enter, check his history tax record, i am sure they didn't pay tax for their salary in Japan. Just deport them right away
sakurasuki
Special residence permission, 在留特別許可 can be used for various situation, for example parent and children who doesn't have valid visa anymore sometimes they already overstay for some time. However consideration were given, because if they go back to their countries, their children will get difficulty since they only can speak Japanese and already accustomed with living in Japan.
https://www.tokyo-np.co.jp/article/296064
However in their residence card it 在留特別許可 status can't be seen, their parent will get 特定活動, Designated Activities in their card while children will get 留学, students.
sakurasuki
That's exactly Japanese "transparency" way , Japanese people won't question them just trust what they do.