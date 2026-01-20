 Japan Today
A drone view of a farmer driving a tractor at a rice farm in Joetsu, Niigata Prefecture. Image: REUTERS file
national

Japan climate impact report warns of falling rice quality, more floods

TOKYO

The quality and quantity of rice in Japan are expected to decline and flooding is set to increase if urgent action is not taken to mitigate climate change, an assessment compiled by the Environment Ministry showed Tuesday.

The report, which scientifically analyzes the effects of global warming on daily life and industry in Japan, found that 65 percent of 80 items across seven sectors would be significantly impacted, while 68 percent require particularly urgent action.

The first update of the report in around five years will be used by central and local governments, as well as businesses, in considering measures to ease the impact of climate change. It is expected to be formally approved as early as next month after being submitted to the environment minister.

According to the report, which marks the third assessment based on the latest findings, priority issues requiring urgent attention include declines in rice yields and their quality, as well as shifts in suitable growing areas for fruit trees such as mandarins.

It also noted an increase in flood sites and landslides caused by heavier rainfall, as well as a rise in heatstroke-related deaths due to higher temperatures.

If average global temperatures rise by 2.7 C from preindustrial levels by the end of this century, densely populated urban areas and northern municipalities could see higher mortality rates due to extreme heat, the report warned.

Among adaptive measures, the report said that while cultivating heat-tolerant rice varieties could help maintain quality if average temperatures rise 2 C, further warming could lead to a decline in output.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

