Japan coast guard eyes doubling MQ-9B drones to 10 to beef up surveillance

Japan plans to reinforce its maritime surveillance capabilities by doubling the number of MQ-9B large drones operated by its coast guard to 10 over five years, in the face of China's assertiveness in nearby waters, according to the draft budget for fiscal 2026.

The Japan Coast Guard earmarked 11.1 billion yen for the next fiscal year starting April for the operation of the unmanned aircraft. The spending is part of the 122 trillion yen draft initial budget for fiscal 2026, which the government aims to pass through the Diet by the end of March.

The coast guard is currently equipped with three of the U.S.-made maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, also known as the SeaGuardian, and was planning to add two more during the current fiscal year. But all drones were grounded in November after one was damaged in the wake of a runway contact incident.

The incident came after the coast guard began fully operating the SeaGuardian last year. In January 2025, it moved the operation base of the drones from the Maritime Self-Defense Force's Hachinohe Air Base in northeastern Japan to Kitakyushu airport in southwestern Japan.

During talks between ministers over the budget late last year, the Finance Ministry approved the purchase of five more unmanned aircraft for the coast guard given the "increasing severity of the situation in nearby waters," according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

China Coast Guard ships regularly sail near the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which are administered by Japan but claimed by China.

Tensions have also heightened between Japan and China after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi indicated in parliament in November that an attack on Taiwan could potentially trigger a response from her country's defense force.

The SeaGuardian, about 12 meters long with a wingspan of 24 meters, can fly continuously for more than 24 hours. In a single flight, it can complete a full circuit of the outer perimeter of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The Defense Ministry is also preparing to acquire the SeaGuardian for the MSDF, aiming to put them in service in fiscal 2028.

