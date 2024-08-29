 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan coast guard plans to build its largest patrol vessel

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Japan Coast Guard plans to make a budget request for funds to construct what would be its largest multipurpose patrol vessel to respond to disasters and evacuate remote island residents in the event of emergencies.

It will seek 3.43 billion yen in the fiscal 2025 budget as part of the cost of constructing the 200-meter-long vessel at a time when it is strengthening surveillance near the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, claimed by China.

The request will push up the total funds it is seeking in the budget to a record-high 293.5 billion yen, up 12 percent from the initial fiscal 2024 budget.

At around 30,000 tons, the new vessel, due to be put into commission in fiscal 2029, would far eclipse the coast guard's currently largest ship of around 6,500 tons.

Its total construction cost will reach around 68 billion yen, it said.

The vessel, which will also be used to dispatch police officers, firefighters and Self-Defense Forces personnel during natural disasters, will have the capacity to board around 1,000 people.

The fiscal 2025 budget request also includes 4.16 billion yen to procure two large unmanned SeaGuardian aircraft and 40 million yen for international efforts to thwart drug-related crimes, it said.

Chinese vessels have repeatedly intruded into Japanese territorial waters around the uninhabited Senkaku islets that Beijing calls Diaoyu, prompting the coast guard to enhance surveillance.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Win a Stay at the Hilton Niseko Village

Enter to win a 2-night VIP stay for two at the Hilton Niseko Village. Enjoy an unforgettable getaway with stunning views of Mt. Yotei, delicious cuisine and fun outdoor activities.

Enter by Sept 13th. Don't miss your chance!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

In the past any solution that require manpower either offshore platform or vessel for Japanese security or defense purpose will face personnel challenge, usually start in recruitment.

https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2020/11/fe4be70af657-japan-weighs-large-vessel-as-alternative-to-land-based-aegis-system.html

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Omagari Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Tsubosaka-dera

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Women-Friendly Internet Cafes in Tokyo for Resting

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Sexism and Culture: Japan’s Obsession With Kawaii

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Okinawa Zento Eisa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Saphir Odoriko

GaijinPot Travel

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Families

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Real Haunted Places in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What is the Worst Train Station in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

The Best English Bookstores in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog