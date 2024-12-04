 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japanese comedian, eugenics law plaintiff on BBC 100 Women list for 2024

0 Comments
LONDON

Japanese comedian Naomi Watanabe was among the 100 "influential and inspiring women" around the world selected for the BBC's annual list on Tuesday.

Also selected was Yumi Suzuki, one of the plaintiffs who sued the Japanese government over forced sterilization under the now-defunct eugenics protection law. The Supreme Court ruled the law unconstitutional in July and ordered the government to pay damages.

The British public broadcaster described the New York-based Watanabe as "one of Japan's most famous influencers" who is "helping to change body stereotypes in Japan, spearheading a body-positive movement known as pochakawaii," or chubby and cute.

Suzuki was born with cerebral palsy and underwent forced sterilization at the age of 12. Under the law that was in effect between 1948 and 1996, people with intellectual disabilities, mental illnesses, or hereditary disorders were sterilized without their consent to prevent the birth of "inferior" offspring.

The theme of this year's selection was "resilience," highlighting the women who "are pushing for change and improving lives at community or global level."

The BBC also included activist Nadia Murad, a 2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureate from Iraq who endured the Yazidi genocide and advocates for survivors of sexual violence.

U.S. astronaut Sunita Williams, whose eight-day trip to the International Space Station in June was extended to last through February next year due to technical faults, was also among those listed.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How To Retire In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

culture

Towada

GaijinPot Travel

Christmas in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

From Baths to Tea: 5 Ways to Use Yuzu to Survive Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What Is Furusato Nozei? The Japanese Tax Benefit That Gets You Free Stuff 

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Aisekiya: Japanese Tinder in Real Life

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

5 Places To Practice Music In Tokyo (Without Getting In Trouble)

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Christmas Cakes and Stollen in Japan (excluding Tokyo)

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Places In Tokyo For Gamers

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog