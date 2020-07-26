Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan comics bag U.S. award, touted as Oscars of comic industry

0 Comments
TOKYO

The English edition of a Japanese manga series about a young girl aspiring to be a witch has received the Eisner award, considered to be the Oscars of the comic industry, a Japanese publisher said Saturday.

Kodansha Ltd said Kamome Shirahama's work "Witch Hat Atelier," published by its U.S. affiliate, won the Best U.S. Edition of International Material - Asia, one of the categories of the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards.

More than 2.23 million copies of the work have circulated in 18 countries, Kodansha said.

The English edition of another Japanese comic "Cats of the Louvre" created by Taiyo Matsumoto was given the same award, according to the award organizers.

The category in which they won picks excellent works among foreign comics in the Asian division translated and published in the United States. Past winners include works by noted manga artists Osamu Tezuka and Shigeru Mizuki.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Traditional Bad Food Combos In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #90: Tokyo Residents Pissed About Being Excluded From Go To Travel Campaign

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s Obvious Poems Turn Silliness into Art

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Natsubate: How To Deal With Summer Fatigue In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Parks & Gardens

The Site of Reversible Destiny

GaijinPot Travel

Coping with Corona: A Mental Survival Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Saitama—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Best Tokyo Cafes You Didn’t Know About

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

6 Alternative Ways To Experience The Japanese Onsen And Sento

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Izu Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 29, 2020

GaijinPot Blog