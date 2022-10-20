Drink driving countermeasures failing: study

Alcohol-related accidents involving commercial vehicle drivers in Japan have not decreased since 2011 when mandatory breath testing was required, a research study showed, indicating crash-prevention efforts have failed.

The study, published by a team from the University of Tsukuba, northeast of Tokyo, said current measures are insufficient and instead called for the installation of ignition interlock devices that prevent drivers from starting their vehicle if they are unable to pass a breath test.

"Sobriety checks are self-reported when drivers are away from the office, leading to a problem with the confirmation method," said Masao Ichikawa, a professor from the university's Faculty of Medicine, who headed the team. "There is no point in expanding on an initiative that has little effect."

Under the rules, drivers are required to pass a test in the presence of a colleague when in the office, but when on the road they are expected to self-administer a test and report the result. The maximum blood alcohol concentration any driver in Japan can have is 0.03.

The study, published in the English-language Journal of Epidemiology in August, analyzed data compiled between 1995 and 2020, where the team compared the rate of alcohol-related accidents that occurred with commercial and non-commercial vehicle drivers involved.

The team found that the rate of incidents hardly varied between the two driver groups from May 2011 onward when mandatory testing was enforced for commercial drivers, showing that the measures had no noticeable effect.

Overall, however, accidents involving commercial vehicle drivers have decreased by 82.5 percent between 2001 and 2012, according to the report. The fall is likely due to stricter penalties enforced for drunk driving.

Following an incident last year in which two children were killed after being hit by a drunk non-commercial vehicle driver in Chiba Prefecture, the National Police Agency imposed mandatory breath testing on all businesses that operate five or more vehicles or those that can carry 11 or more people.

