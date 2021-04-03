Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A whaling vessel leaves Ishinomaki Port in Miyagi Prefecture on Saturday morning. Photo: KYODO
national

Japan's commercial whaling season begins in coastal waters

0 Comments
SENDAI

Four whaling vessels left Japanese ports on Saturday for coastal waters as the country began its third season of commercial whaling since ending an over-three-decade hiatus on the practice in 2019.

With another ship to join the operation in June, a total of five are expected to catch 120 minke whales in waters off the Sanriku Coast and Hokkaido by late October, according to the Fisheries Agency.

Two ships left Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, early in the morning, before being joined by two other vessels that departed from Hachinohe in Aomori Prefecture. The fifth boat will leave from Abashiri, Hokkaido.

"We would like to provide fresh and delicious whales for everyone who is waiting," said Nobuyuki Ito, president of a whaling company in Ishinomaki.

Ito's company is planning to catch whales in the coastal waters of Aomori, Iwate and Miyagi prefectures until early June before heading north to the coastal waters of Hokkaido.

The two vessels which left Hachinohe are operated by companies in Minamiboso, Chiba Prefecture, and the town of Taiji, Wakayama Prefecture.

Commercial whaling in offshore waters is also scheduled to start around June, according to the agency.

Japan resumed hunting whales for commercial purposes on July 1, 2019, a day after formally leaving the International Whaling Commission.

As an IWC member, Japan had halted commercial whaling in 1988 but continued catching whales for what it called research purposes, a practice criticized internationally as a cover for commercial whaling.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Education

Nishimachi International School Welcomes Parents To Its Virtual Open Campus

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Iwakuni Castle

GaijinPot Travel

6 Sakura Flavored Sweets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #124: Learn How To Grow Mushroom Bonsai

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 29-April 4

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Preparing Your Child to Walk to School in Japan Without You

Savvy Tokyo

Is Hanami Actually Fun?

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo