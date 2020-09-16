Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan commits ¥17.2 bil to WHO's global coronavirus vaccine program

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan said on Tuesday it has committed 17.2 billion yen ($165 million) in funds for its participation in the World Health Organization's COVID-19 vaccine program.

The program, known as COVAX, is aimed at helping buy and fairly distribute vaccination shots against the novel coronavirus around the world. But some countries which have secured their own supplies through bilateral deals, including the United States, have said they will not join.

The funds are part of a 1.64 trillion yen reserve intended to bolster the government's response to the virus, a government document showed.

Japan has also pursued independent arrangements with global pharmaceutical companies to secure vaccines, with the government pledging to have enough supply for the whole population by the first half of 2021.

The COVAX program has set a Sept 18 deadline for contributions.

Good of Japan to contribute to a program which aims to help people from other countries, not just their own.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Good for Japan. It is very regrettable that the number 1 and 2 richest nations refuse to contribute to help vaccinate 3rd world nations against this awful killer virus. Japan is a responsible global citizen.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

