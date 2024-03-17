Japan completes 4th round of Fukushima treated water discharge

The release of the fourth batch of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea concluded Sunday, with the next round possibly starting next month, the plant's operator said.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc released about 7,800 tons of processed water as planned in the latest round, which began in late February. Abnormal tritium levels have not been detected in nearby waters since the first discharge in late August.

The water has passed through an advanced liquid processing system capable of removing most radionuclides except tritium.

TEPCO released around 31,200 tons of treated water in the four rounds of discharge in the current fiscal year through March.

Although TEPCO has detected low levels of tritium in samples collected near the outlet into the sea, they were far below the World Health Organization's limit of 10,000 becquerels for drinking water.

© KYODO