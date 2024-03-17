Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan completes 4th round of Fukushima treated water discharge

0 Comments
TOKYO

The release of the fourth batch of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea concluded Sunday, with the next round possibly starting next month, the plant's operator said.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc released about 7,800 tons of processed water as planned in the latest round, which began in late February. Abnormal tritium levels have not been detected in nearby waters since the first discharge in late August.

The water has passed through an advanced liquid processing system capable of removing most radionuclides except tritium.

TEPCO released around 31,200 tons of treated water in the four rounds of discharge in the current fiscal year through March.

Although TEPCO has detected low levels of tritium in samples collected near the outlet into the sea, they were far below the World Health Organization's limit of 10,000 becquerels for drinking water.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 11 – 17, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Coping With White Day’s Emotional Toll in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kyushu Natural Animal Park African Safari

GaijinPot Travel

You Should Learn These Basic Japanese Job Interview Questions

GaijinPot Blog

Manazuru

GaijinPot Travel

Tenryu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

100 Yen Shop Must Haves For Cherry Blossom Viewing 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Hanami Handbook: Celebrating Cherry Blossom Season in Japan 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Things to do in Shibuya

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Artsy and Creative Chocolates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog