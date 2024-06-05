 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan completes 6th round of Fukushima treated water discharge

1 Comment
TOKYO

The operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant finished releasing its sixth batch of treated radioactive water from the facility into the sea on Tuesday, with the next round possibly starting later this month.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc released about 7,800 tons of processed water as planned in its latest round which began on May 17. No abnormal tritium levels were detected in nearby waters during the period, TEPCO said.

On May 22, the utility detected 7.7 becquerels of tritium per liter from seawater collected on the south side of the outlet. The amount was far below the World Health Organization's limit of 10,000 becquerels for drinking water, as well as TEPCO's limit of 700 becquerels that if reached would lead to the discharge being halted.

The company will continue to disclose the tritium levels detected in nearby seawater for a week.

TEPCO plans to discharge about 54,600 tons in seven rounds in fiscal 2024. The release of the water began last August as a key step in the ongoing decommissioning of the Fukushima Daiichi plant, which suffered fuel meltdowns in three reactors following a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

China and Russia, which oppose the water release due to safety concerns, have banned Japanese seafood imports in response to the discharges.

The wastewater, generated in cooling melted reactor fuel, has gone through a liquid processing system that removes most radionuclides except tritium, which is considered less harmful than other radioactive materials.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

plans to discharge about 54,600 tons in seven rounds in fiscal 2024. 

How many rounds are needed to discharge those tainted water? That plant produces 100 meter cubic daily, Tanks on site can hold only 1.3 million meter cubic of tainted water.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-66094479

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Birthday Discounts and Freebies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What Does Yabai Mean in Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

How to Prepare For Japanese Job Interviews

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Reel Contest 2024: Our Top 10 Reels

Savvy Tokyo

Tutoring Classes for International School Students in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chiyoda Line

GaijinPot Blog

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog