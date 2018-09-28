Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan conducts drill with U.S. bomber over East China Sea

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Air Self-Defense Force said Friday it has conducted a joint exercise with a U.S. B-52 bomber over the East China Sea and the Sea of Japan.

The drill on Thursday with the U.S. Air Force, apparently conducted with China's aggressive posture in the South and East China seas in mind, also involved 16 Japanese fighter jets, according to the defense force.

It is the first time the ASDF has announced a joint drill with a U.S. B-52 bomber over the East China Sea, where a group of small islands controlled by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing that are a major source of tension between the two Asian countries, are situated.

Japan's Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera told a press conference on Friday that such efforts to "strengthen cooperation with the United States" will help demonstrate "Japan's will and high ability to contribute to the stabilization of the region".

ASDF fighter jets conducted joint training with B-52 bombers in January over the East China Sea, and in July over the Sea of Japan.

U.S. Pacific Air Forces said the bomber that flew this week with the Japanese jets was from a base on the Pacific island of Guam.

On Wednesday, U.S. defense officials said the country's military this week flew two nuclear-capable B-52 bombers over the South China Sea, where China and several Southeast Asian countries have overlapping territorial claims.

China's Defense Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang, speaking at a monthly press briefing in Beijing on Thursday, criticized the U.S. military's action as "provocative" and said that Beijing will continue to take "all necessary means" to protect its rights and interests.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Temples

Toji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Village

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Fashion

How A Session With Personal Stylist Corin Kanazawa Changed My Look (And Perception)

Savvy Tokyo

Kooky Kanji: The Surprising Origin Stories of Some Famous Characters

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Of Rice and Men: Questions You Never Thought to Ask about Harvesting Japan’s Meal Staple

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Lifestyle

20 Things I Wish I Knew Before Moving To Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo