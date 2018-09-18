Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China claims most of the resource-rich South China Sea, despite claims from Brunei, Vietnam and the Philippines Photo: AFP/File
national

Japan conducts first submarine drill in disputed South China Sea

0 Comments
By TED ALJIBE
TOKYO

Japan has carried out its first submarine drill in the South China Sea, a newspaper said Monday, a move that could provoke Beijing which claims most of the disputed waters.

Submarine Kuroshio on Thursday joined three Japanese warships in waters just southwest of the China-controlled Scarborough Shoal, the Asahi Shimbun said.

China claims most of the resource-rich South China Sea, through which $5 trillion in shipping trade passes annually, despite competing claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Tensions have been high over the Scarborough Shoal since it was seized from Manila by Beijing in 2012.

The newspaper said the submarine exercises were Tokyo's first in the South China Sea.

Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force carried out a "practical" anti-submarine drill, including an exercise to spot enemy submarines with sonar devices, Asahi said, quoting unnamed Japanese government sources.

The sources said it was a legitimate naval exercise in neutral waters, with rights of access secured under international law.

Following the drill, the Japanese submarine plans to make a port call on Monday at Cam Ranh, central Vietnam, in a bid to display Tokyo's defence cooperation with Hanoi, Asahi said.

It will be the first call by a submarine at the strategically important port since the Second World War, it added.

The disputed South China Sea contains vital global shipping routes and what are believed to be significant oil and natural gas deposits.

China has engaged in years of land-reclamation efforts on reefs it controls in the region, and built both civilian and military facilities in the contested area.

Earlier this month, Beijing lashed out at Britain for sending a warship close to the disputed islands -- one of a series of "freedom of navigation" operations carried out in recent times by the U.S. and its allies as a signal to Beijing of their right to access the disputed waters.

Immediate confirmation of the Asahi Shimbun report was not available.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hot springs

Shibu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 15-17

Savvy Tokyo

I had a Japanese virtual assistant for a week and here’s what happened

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “Is There Anything At Japanese Drugstores That Can Help Me Conceive?”

Savvy Tokyo

Transport

Kansai International Airport

GaijinPot Travel

Anime and Manga

Pokémon Cafe

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic