 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan confirms 1st bird flu outbreak of season, in Hokkaido

1 Comment
SAPPORO

Japan confirmed on Thursday the season's first avian influenza outbreak, with authorities identifying around 19,000 birds for culling at a poultry farm on the northernmost main island of Hokkaido and implementing quarantine measures for nearby farms.

After the farm in Atsuma, southern Hokkaido, reported its birds were dying from disease the previous day, a genetic test confirmed they were infected with a highly contagious strain of the virus, the Hokkaido government said.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday instructed government agencies to take swift action to contain the epidemic and ordered them to request business operators to take strict precautionary measures.

Authorities restricted the movement of around 710,000 birds at five poultry farms located within a 10-kilometer radius of the farm in question.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday instructed government agencies to take swift action to contain the epidemic

Will it be paid for by those who eat chicken? Or by everyone else? Why does everyone else have to subsidise this insanity? What happens when the virus goes viral? I mean to say, it is a very real possibility, again to be paid for by all of us so that others can eat cheap chicken nuggets and some can make a profit right now.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

How To Manage A Classroom in Japan as An English Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

How To Get A University English Teaching Job In Japan 

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

What’s Japandi? Interior Decor Tips For Your Next Home Makeover

Savvy Tokyo

Why You Should Learn to Read and Write Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Bocchi Culture: Japan’s Loner Lifestyle

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Seaweed: The Superfood You Can Find Everywhere (And Should Be Eating)

Savvy Tokyo

Visiting the Pediatrician in Japan: Seeing the Doctor When Your Kid Is Sick

Savvy Tokyo

Karuizawa Shiraito Waterfall

GaijinPot Travel