Japan confirms 4th case of Omicron variant infection

Japan on Wednesday confirmed its fourth case of infection by the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, the health ministry said.
A man in his 50s with a history of travel to Nigeria tested positive upon arrival at Narita airport near Tokyo on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.
The other 103 passengers on the same flight have been identified, and their health conditions will be monitored, the ministry said. The man received his first and second doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in October, it said.
Japan confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant on Nov 30. So far, all four cases have been detected at airports as people arriving from abroad were tested for coronavirus infection.© KYODO
Simian Lane
I detect bureaucratic insanity when ministries confirm detections in this manner, at this stage. We need a new government.
Monty
The man received his first and second doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in October,
The vaccine doesn't protect you of getting infected and you also can spread the virus.
Everybody knows that, but unfortunately too many people ignore or don't want to hear that.
It is good that the media repeats that often, so that even the most hard-headed people will some day understand that.
R. T.
The other 103 passengers are doomed. They will be imprisoned for one month.
Bob Fosse
Everyone knows that.
As you said, everyone knows that.
But everyone already knows that.
Mark
The good news is the WHO stated yesterday that at this point our new friend OMICRON does not appear to be more dangerous than our body DELTA, now what this means is that they will both infect you and possibly kill but with different symptoms,!!!! I guess.
Monty
@Bob
Knowing yes!
But ignoring what you know and do not accept what you know and do not behave according what you know, that is the point here.
Bob Fosse
Oh absolutely!
But the hard headed and ignorant can’t be persuaded by facts. Which is why vaccine mandates are necessary.