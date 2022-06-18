Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan confirms again Chinese development work in contested sea

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan has confirmed new construction work by China that is suspected to be for gas field exploration, in a contested area of the East China Sea for the second time in about a month.

The Foreign Ministry said it has lodged a protest with the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo, after the Maritime Self-Defense Force found Chinese ships transporting what would be the "foundation" of a new structure on the west side of a Tokyo-proposed median line separating the countries' exclusive economic zones in the sea.

On May 20, Japan said it confirmed another ongoing construction by China in nearby waters. Including the latest one, Tokyo has been aware of 18 structures developed by Beijing on the Chinese side of the median line in the sea, according to the ministry.

At a time when the EEZ and the continental shelf have not yet been delineated, it is "extremely regrettable that China is advancing unilateral development in the sea area despite Japan's repeated protests," the ministry said.

Japan and China agreed on joint gas development in the area in 2008, but negotiations were suspended in 2010, when tensions between them increased following a Chinese trawler's collision with a Japan Coast Guard vessel.

Japan regards the median line as the demarcation line between the two neighbors under domestic law, but China says its EEZ extends much further.

Tokyo fears Beijing's unilateral development in the area may lead to the siphoning off of resources from beneath the Japanese side of the line.

In the East China Sea, Chinese vessels have repeatedly intruded into waters near the Senkaku Islands in recent years. The Senkakus are a group of Tokyo-controlled, Beijing-claimed uninhabited islets that China calls Diaoyu.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Individual and Couples Counseling in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Goya Chanpuru

GaijinPot Blog

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Omotesando and Harajuku

Savvy Tokyo

Media, Marketing and Travel? Six Sweet Jobs in Japan for July

GaijinPot Blog

Kate Kamoshita of Learning Compass

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Spots to Experience the Outdoors in Japan’s Northern Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Skill-Building In Japan Through Extracurriculars

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

A Buddhist Look Behind Pets, Food and Funerals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog