 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China's aircraft carrier Liaoning departs Hong Kong
China's aircraft carrier Liaoning Image: Reuters/BOBBY YIP
national

Japan confirms China's aircraft carrier sailed east of Iwo Jima for first time

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning sailed through waters east of the island of Iwo Jima in the Pacific Ocean for the first time, Japan's top government spokesperson said on Monday.

Japan will strengthen surveillance and gather necessary information, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a regular press briefing in Tokyo. Japan has also sent "an appropriate message" to China, Hayashi said without elaborating.

Iwo Jima is located 1,000 km south of Tokyo.

A statement by Japan's Joint Staff showed over the weekend that the Liaoning, accompanied by some other ships, sailed in the sea within Japan's exclusive economic zone near Minamitorishima, a remote island east of Iwo Jima.

Japan had also confirmed fighter jets and helicopters taking off and landing from Liaoning in the waters southeast of Iwo Jima on Sunday.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Now Hiring for Summer

Join our Team!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Love & Relationships

5 Japanese Rainy Day Date Ideas For Home

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Biwa: Japanese Apricot & Sweet Lemon Bars Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Ways To Bug Proof Your Japanese Home This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Water Parks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Summer Camp: Personalized Learning Adventures At Elev8

Savvy Tokyo

Sakurayama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

How to Survive Japan’s Rainy Season in June: 10 Practical Ways to Stay Dry

GaijinPot Blog

Iwate Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Apartment Features I Didn’t Know I Needed

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

30 Tattoo Friendly Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel