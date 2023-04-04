Japan consular officials meet detained national in China

The Japanese Embassy in Beijing had consular access Tuesday to a senior employee of pharmaceutical firm Astellas Pharma Inc, who has been detained in China since last month on suspicion of engaging in spying activities, according to a Japanese government source.

The man in his 50s has no health issues, the source added. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi strongly demanded the early release of the man in his talks with Premier Li Qiang and senior Chinese officials during his weekend visit to Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told Hayashi on Sunday that China will handle the case "in accordance with the law."

It is customary in China that allegations concerning national security are not released and trials are closed to the public. Even after rulings are finalized, the details are not announced in most cases.

Since 2014, 17 Japanese nationals, including the Astellas employee, have been detained in China for alleged involvement in espionage activities. Five of them are still being held in China, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

