Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan consular officials meet detained national in China

0 Comments
BEIJING

The Japanese Embassy in Beijing had consular access Tuesday to a senior employee of pharmaceutical firm Astellas Pharma Inc, who has been detained in China since last month on suspicion of engaging in spying activities, according to a Japanese government source.

The man in his 50s has no health issues, the source added. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi strongly demanded the early release of the man in his talks with Premier Li Qiang and senior Chinese officials during his weekend visit to Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told Hayashi on Sunday that China will handle the case "in accordance with the law."

It is customary in China that allegations concerning national security are not released and trials are closed to the public. Even after rulings are finalized, the details are not announced in most cases.

Since 2014, 17 Japanese nationals, including the Astellas employee, have been detained in China for alleged involvement in espionage activities. Five of them are still being held in China, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: “Is He Lying?”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to Experience a Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Books to Learn about Japanese Mythology

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Styled with Denim This Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Tsuwano

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Get Artsy: 5 Tokyo Activities That Spark Your Inner Creative

Savvy Tokyo

Otome Toge Saint Mary’s Chapel

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

Podcast

5 Podcasts to Help You Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

The Many Words for Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog