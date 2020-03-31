Japan coronavirus infections top 2,000 cases

Coronavirus infections in Japan topped 2,000 cases on Tuesday, according to a Reuters calculation based on ministry data and media reports.
A center for disabled people in Chiba Prefecture found seven more infections on Tuesday, bringing the total there to 93, Kyodo News reported.
Elsewhere, more infections were found in Ehime, Fukui, Kagawa and Tokushima prefectures, as well as in a doctor and nurse in Tokyo's cancer research hospital, according to Kyodo and public broadcaster NHK.
Speculation that a lockdown may come soon has been intense in the capital, fuelled by rising numbers of domestic cases.
But any lockdown in Japan would look different from mandatory measures in some parts of Europe and the United States. By law, local authorities are only permitted to issue requests for people to stay at home, which are not binding.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike has requested citizens in the capital to stay indoors, while her counterpart in Osaka, Japan's second-biggest city told reporters on Monday he thought the national government should declare a state of emergency, according to local media.
A director of the country's top organisation of doctors has said the government should declare a state of emergency before it's too late.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
mountaingrill
Japan, please relax your testing requirements and test more people so we can have a clearer idea of how serious the situation is. This reluctance to call a state of emergency partly because you don't have the full picture. Extra testing would result in a more informed public and government, which in turn will lead to everyone making better decisions.
Graham DeShazo
What is the increase in both numbers and percentage?
Compared to CNN, it’s difficult to get accurate updated information.
marcelito
Mainichi news reporting -
Survey of Line Corp.’s chat app users in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures in partnership with Japan’s health ministry found 7.1 percent of respondents in the capital reporting at least one of the symptoms of the coronavirus.
A total of 443 people in Tokyo are infected with coronavirus, according to official figures. Line’s survey found that 7.1 percent out of 63,843 people responding in Tokyo reported at least one of the symptoms of the virus, including high fever or a bad cough, between March 27-30.
That puts the number of people reporting symptoms from a limited sample at around 4,500, although having such symptoms does not prove coronavirus infection and the respondees were self-selecting
Tora
@mountaingrill
They have chosen the mitigation path. They ain't gonna test people who don't have really serious or life threatening symptoms. It is what it is, unfortunately.
We are all part of a giant experiment where they are hoping that the result will be herd immunity.
We will out soon enough whether the gamble worked or not. If works we have little to worry about and life will be back to normal in time for the Olympics. If it doesn't......
Reckless
I just hope Tokyo avoids what is happening in NYC.
JAL1973
*If one feel unwell ( with possible CV symptoms - with which everyone is educated by now ), and ask for a CV testing , doctors look through you like you are transparent. It is clear that they are continuously not allowed to do so.*
It is unfortunate that people who have possible symptoms cannot avoid reaching a non return health crisis / irreversible heath damage and /or death, by having access to early testing.
In JP there's NO place STILL where one can test. With all the state of the art hospitals and available medical drugs and trained dedicated doctors, DENIAL and dishonesty continue. As many countries with a political and economical agenda, many people will be sacrificed by this shameful cover up. Disgraceful. What is the value of a human life ? 0 to the politicians and GOV's.