Japan coronavirus infections top 2,000 cases

Coronavirus infections in Japan topped 2,000 cases on Tuesday, according to a Reuters calculation based on ministry data and media reports.

A center for disabled people in Chiba Prefecture found seven more infections on Tuesday, bringing the total there to 93, Kyodo News reported.

Elsewhere, more infections were found in Ehime, Fukui, Kagawa and Tokushima prefectures, as well as in a doctor and nurse in Tokyo's cancer research hospital, according to Kyodo and public broadcaster NHK.

Speculation that a lockdown may come soon has been intense in the capital, fuelled by rising numbers of domestic cases.

But any lockdown in Japan would look different from mandatory measures in some parts of Europe and the United States. By law, local authorities are only permitted to issue requests for people to stay at home, which are not binding.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike has requested citizens in the capital to stay indoors, while her counterpart in Osaka, Japan's second-biggest city told reporters on Monday he thought the national government should declare a state of emergency, according to local media.

A director of the country's top organisation of doctors has said the government should declare a state of emergency before it's too late.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.