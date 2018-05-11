Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Seventy-four children and 10 teachers died when the tsunami hit Okawa Elementary School in Ishinomaki city. Photo: AFP
national

Local governments appeal tsunami death compensation rulings

0 Comments
TOKYO

Two local governments have appealed to Japan's top court, challenging rulings that awarded more than a billion yen in compensation to families whose children were swept out to sea in a 2011 tsunami.

In late April, the Sendai High Court upheld a district court judgement ordering the two local governments to pay a combined 1.43 billion yen to families of 23 children who were killed in the disaster.

The victims, from the public Okawa Elementary School in the city of Ishinomaki, were among a total of 74 children who perished in rising waters after being told to wait for more than 40 minutes in school grounds with teachers, 10 of whom also died.

On Thursday, the local governments appealed against the latest compensation ruling before the Supreme Court, an official with Ishinomaki city's education board told AFP.

"It's nearly impossible for the principal and other teachers, who are not anti-disaster experts, to predict a tsunami," Masato Chiba said.

The plaintiffs argue that their children would have survived if they had been evacuated in time.

Hiroyuki Konno, who lost a 12-year-old son and represents the plaintiffs, voiced disappointment at the appeal, telling public broadcaster NHK: "I want the Supreme Court to make a judgement that can protect the lives of children in the future."

A massive undersea quake on March 11, 2011, sent a giant tsunami barrelling into Japan's northeastern coast, leaving about 18,500 people dead or missing, and sending three reactors into meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant.

It was Japan's worst postwar disaster.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Nagano

Combine learning the language with winter sports, hiking and hot springs in the heart of the spectacular Japan Alps.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Point Break: Loyalty Cards in Japan Thicken Wallets but Lack in Payoffs

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Vegan Recipe: Plain And Beetroot White Miso Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For If You’re On A Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Winging It: 5 Keys to Navigating Your First Job Interview in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Shrines

Hokkaido Jingu

GaijinPot Travel