Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan court approves transgender man's request for legal recognition without needing surgery

1 Comment
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

A court in western Japan on Wednesday approved a transgender man's request to have his gender changed in official records without undergoing sterilization surgery, the first known ruling of its kind since the country's top court struck down a surgery requirement for such record changes.

The Okayama Family Court’s Tsuyama Branch said Tacaquito Usui, 50, could get the gender listed for him in his family registry updated to male. Usui original application for the revision was rejected five years ago.

“It's like I'm standing at the start line of my new life,” he said during a televised news conference after Wednesday's ruling came out. “I'm so excited.”

Japan's Supreme Court ruled in October that a provision of a 20-year-old law that made the removal of reproductive organs a precondition for the legal recognition of gender changes was unconstitutional. The ruling, however, only applied to the sterilization provision and did not address the constitutionality of requiring other procedures.

The Okayama court found that the hormone therapy Usui received made him eligible for gender affirmation. Usui welcomed the recognition, saying he thinks the law in Japan might be evolving faster than the public awareness.

Many LGBTQ+ people in Japan still hide their sexual orientations and gender identities due to fear of discrimination at work and schools. The country remains the only Group of Seven member that does not allow same-sex marriages.

Activists have pressed for greater rights and protections. But change has come slowly in a country of conformity with a conservative government that sticks to traditional paternalistic values and is reluctant to accept gender, sexual and family diversity,

The law that the Supreme Court addressed in its ruling took effect in 2004. It stated that individuals who wanted to register a gender change needed to have reproductive organs, including testes or ovaries, removed. They also were required to have a body that “appears to have parts that resemble the genital organs” of their expressed gender.

More than 10,000 Japanese have since had their genders officially changed, according to court documents from another court case. A court in central Japan noted in last year's case that sterilization surgery was not required in most of the approximately 50 European and central Asian countries that have laws that allow gender changes on official documents.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Last chance to study Japanese in Japan

If you want to come study in Japan this Summer it's your final opportunity to apply — the deadline is March 1!

Deadline may differ depending on schools.

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

approved a transgender man's request to have his gender changed in official records

Impossible as he wasn't transgender before the decision.

What a load of nonsense

Japan get with the times and modernize

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The doctor who filled out the birth certificate correctly identified the sex of the baby.

Your sex determines which half of the reproductive process you take part in if another baby is created by you and your partner.

Your feelings don't change those facts and science only cares about biological reality.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 5 – 11, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Fujimi Panorama Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Gluten-Free Eating in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Aquas Shimane Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo Chocolate Shops: 7 Best For Valentine’s and Beyond

Savvy Tokyo

Why MobalPay is Your Expat Survival Payment Card in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ghibli-Inspired Date Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Aso Cuddly Dominion

GaijinPot Travel

How to Make a Survival Kit for Emergencies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Okuizumo: Swords and Steel in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nozawaonsen

GaijinPot Travel