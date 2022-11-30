Tokyo District Court dismisses damages suit by same-sex couples

A Japanese court on Wednesday dismissed damages sought by same-sex couples who claimed the government's ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional.
In the suit at the Tokyo District Court, eight plaintiffs, including same-sex couples, sought 1 million yen per person after submitting marriage registration applications but were rejected in accordance with civil law provisions.
It was the third ruling among similar lawsuits brought to district courts, with the previous two also rejecting demands for compensation but arriving at different outcomes over the constitutionality of the ban.
Although the Sapporo District Court said in March 2021 that the government's failure to recognize marriage was unconstitutional, the Osaka District Court ruled in June this year that banning same-sex marriage did not violate the Constitution.
The eight plaintiffs, who are in their 30s to 60s and from areas including Tokyo and Okinawa Prefecture, were among the same-sex couples who filed similar lawsuits in 2019 in Sapporo, Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka.
As civil law and family registration law provisions are based on marriage between a man and a woman, privileges resulting from matrimony, including inheritance rights, tax benefits and joint custody of children, are only granted to heterosexual couples.
In the lawsuit filed in February 2019, the plaintiffs argued that the ban on same-sex marriage violates the Constitution, which ensures the right to equality and guarantees the freedom to marry.
The state, meanwhile, said Article 24 of the Constitution that guarantees the freedom of marriage stipulates, "Marriage shall be based only on the mutual consent of both sexes."
Wednesday's ruling comes after some local authorities, including the Tokyo metropolitan government, began issuing certifications recognizing sexual minority couples, a move intended to help them apply for municipal housing, among other benefits.
But the certificates are not legally binding, with Japan remaining the only Group of Seven country that refuses to recognize same-sex marriage.
According to activist group Marriage For All Japan, 33 countries and regions around the world including Cuba, Australia and Ireland recognize same-sex marriage.
Taiwan legalized same-sex marriage in 2019, becoming the first Asian country to do so.© KYODO
Mark
Same sex marriage is REAL, and it's here to stay, as for the $$ that is up to the courts to decide, Good Luck.
Ubesh
In India they have something called live-in couples, and recently the Supreme Court equalised all rights between live-in couples (cohabitation) and married couples including LGBTQ live-in couples. This is important because most Hindu marriages aren't registered with government anyway.
In China they have something called the guardianship system, which provides some basic rights to LGBTQ couples.
painkiller
This is the legally correct outcome.
Hokkaidoboy
I am very tired of people meddling in our private lives. Let us be, we harm no one. Sad I couldn't marry in Japan would I wish to. Denying a right is akin to violating it.
Cricky
If you want justice, Japan is not the place for you. That much is clear, must maintain out dated tradition at all cost.
samuraivunyl
Hokkaidoboy
if you don’t like the laws or constitution of Japan just leave, nobody is forcing you to stay here.
Ah_so
While Japan is completely outdated in its practices, moving at its normal pace of been 20+ years behind other countries, this would appear to be a correct reading of the law.
Japan is not a common law country and therefore there is less room for judgement. The relevant law says that marriage is between two sexes and that allows the judges very little room for providing another opinion.
But Japan is also disgracefully slow at updating its laws when they are clearly archaic and conservative forces like to hide their bigotry behind outdated laws.
Yotomaya
@samuraivunyl
That's hate speech, under Japanese law.
The whole point is that real people are affected negatively by these outdated laws. Telling them to be quiet about it is nothing short of cruel.
What's more, laws change constantly and unless enough people, especially those affected by them, speak up, they won't change to give the same human rights as their fellow humans. If Japan is the democracy its government and people claim to be, criticism is vital to its political system's functioning.